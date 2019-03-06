Newell-Fonda beats Bellevue Marquette in semifinals

Mustangs force 39 turnovers in 81-56 win

Newell-Fonda ramped up its pressure defense in the second quarter and also got a little help from its 3-point shooting.

The Mustangs outscored Bellevue Marquette 28-14 in the second stanza to take control as they advanced to the Class 1A state championship game after an 81-56 win last Friday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.