Kenneth Weier

Keith and Thelma Weier were blessed with Kenneth Earl’s entrance into this world on Jan. 7, 1977. He lived his entire life in Sioux Rapids. He enjoyed being on the farm with animals and tractors. Even living on the edge of town, there were always animals.

He graduated high school with a great group of friends in May 1996. All these years later, Ken still kept in touch with most of them. He loved hanging out with friends and making new friends. He always had stories to tell and being a bartender allowed him to continue meeting people and telling stories.

Ken was a grease monkey and loved to get dirty. For years, you could find him helping with racecars for various friends. He worked for years changing oil at Don Pierson and Graham Tire in Spencer. He was an iron junky and spent many days hauling in iron and appliances. Ken was pulled to driving semi and spent the end of his life driving a grain semi with Aaron Anderson.

During his lifetime, Ken had many interests. He still had toy tractor and farm sets he collected as a youngster. He joined the NASCAR craze and loved watching those races for years. Ken traveled to many local tracks watching friends race. He also loved to watch monster trucks, action movies, Iowa Hawkeyes and Dallas Cowboys football, Atlanta Braves baseball, and wrestling. Ken was excited to hear the Rebels make their way to the playoffs in different sports. Four wheeling, deer hunting, fishing and hanging with friends filled many hours and many days.

Ken even tried his hand at marriage and raising four stepsons. The marriage ended, but his friendship with Michael and Alex continued. He loved getting to know his grandson, Caden. He didn’t care if you were blood related or not, if you were with his family, you became family. He was proud of the adults that Kazi and Jesse became and told them often. He loved his niece, Tara, with his whole being. You could always count on him to pick on her with a tease or spoil her with whatever she wanted. His heart was full, and he shared it with many. Family and friends, know that he loved you all and never forgot any of you.

Feb. 20, 2019, Ken left us to see his mom again and meet his little, older brother, David. All his grandparents and other relatives and friends were waiting for him.

Ken will be sorely missed by his dad, Dorothy, John, Fred, Frankie, Tara, Kazi, Jesse, Michael, Melanie, Caden and Alex (AJ) as well as his many other relatives and friends. The big ol’ teddy bear is gone, but his memory will live on forever in our hearts.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 1 p.m. at First United Church in Sioux Rapids. Burial will be in Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 8, from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.