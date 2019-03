Kenneth Dodd, 59, of Alta, died on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Cherokee Specialty Care.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 1:30 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta at a later date. Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice in Kenny’s name.