Judith Cameron, 76, of Alta died on Feb. 24, 2019 at her home.

Graveside services are pending at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta.

She was born Sept. 11, 1942 in Cherokee, the daughter of Vernon and Phyllis (Hartliep) Corrington.

She attended grade school and graduated from Quimby High School in 1961.

On Dec. 31, 1972, Judith was united in marriage to Thomas Kay Cameron in Quimby.

Together, they were blessed with a daughter, Lisa Kay.

Judith enjoyed being a homemaker as well as listening to audio books and the radio, spending time with her grandchildren and traveling to visit family.

She was baptized in 1942 at Quimby United Methodist Church

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Lisa (Tim) Andersen of Cambridge; brothers: Vernon (Donna) Corrington of Williams, Ariz.; and Dennis (Sue) Corrington of College Station, Texas; and grandchildren: Cameron and Corinne Andersen.

Judith was preceded in death by her husband Thomas; parents Vernon and Phyllis; and sister Connie Corrington.