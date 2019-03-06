Huge snows will get worse

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Remember that scientists tell us, tell us, that global warming melted polar icecaps, and increased seawater increases heat transfer to air, disrupting the so-called "polar vortex" causing eratic "wobble" to arctic cold air patterns... which accounts for the deluge of snow around here currently.

According to this model, we will experience similar increased precipitation through spring planting season with more severe weather patterns-then scorching dry summer and heat stresses at pollenation and seed set.

You can thank Donald Trump for future worsening also-due to his Scrooge-like “bah humbug” disregard for the need to act to avoid worsening effects from increased greenhouse effect emissions.

Meanwhile, population continues to climb and the "Malthius" prediction comes closer to reality — if food production is challenged by said global warming, there may be large-scale famine and mass-starvation.

I hope that you bah-humbug conservative Republicans are right and that I am wrong about this stuff, really I do. Bah humbug.

PAUL PETERSON

Storm Lake