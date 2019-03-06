Helen E. Cameron, 84, of Moville, formerly of Alta, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at her home.

A funeral service was held on Monday, March 4, at United Methodist Church of Alta. Burial was at Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery of Storm Lake. Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein was in charge of the arrangements.

Helen Cameron was born on Sept. 23, 1934 in Cherokee, to Herbert and Louise (Onn) Frank. She was raised in Galva and graduated from Galva High School in 1952.

Helen was united in marriage to Gordon DeWayne Cameron on Dec. 18, 1953 at United Methodist Church in Galva. To this union four children were born. After living in numerous places they spent the majority of their lives in Alta. They were the owners and operators of Cameron Hardware Store in Alta. She enjoyed being a devoted wife and mother for 66 years.

She was a member of Eastern Star, a Cub Scout Den Mother and a member of Red Hat Society. She enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, attending craft shows and doing word searches. Helen was a loving wife and mother, and devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a proud supporter of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sport and musical activities. Helen was a member of Alta United Methodist Church.

Helen is survived by her children: Jeff (Deanna) Cameron of Pierson; Dan (Carmen) Cameron of Alta; Bruce Cameron of Sioux Rapids; and Marty (Cindy) Cameron of Altoona; grandchildren: Jackie (Dean) Carl of Council Bluffs; Jeannette (Lonny) Kay of Holstein; Casey (Amber) Cameron of Moville; Bethany (Adam) Reiss of Rockwell City; Emily Cameron (Tyler DeMan) of Boone; Cody (Meagan) Cameron of Alta; Ben (Kara) Cameron of Arlington, Va.; Sarah (Eli) Birchmeier of Arlington, Va.; 13 great-grandchildren and numerous family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister Mary; brothers: Joseph and Richard; grandson, Jason; and daughter-in-law, Michele Cameron.