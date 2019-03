AT DES MOINES

CLASS 1A

SEMIFINALS LAST FRIDAY

Newell-Fonda 81, Bellevue Marquette 56

West Hancock 59, Montezuma 50

FINALS LAST SATURDAY

Newell-Fonda 76, West Hancock 52

CLASS 2A

SEMIFINALS LAST FRIDAY

Grundy Center 59, Cascade 49

Treynor 58, Central Decatur 53

FINALS LAST SATURDAY

