Emerick honored at University of Dubuque President’s Academic Honors luncheon

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Wed, 03/06/2019 - 9:46am

Brenna Emerick, of Newell, Iowa, attended the University of Dubuque President’s Academic Honors Luncheon on Saturday, Feb. 16, in Heritage Center.

The academic achievements of around 30 high school students from the Midwest were celebrated at the luncheon. Each student will receive an academic scholarship for their education at UD.

