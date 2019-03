LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Has the Democratic Party become religious?

As Jesus said (Isaiah 11:6): “...and a little child shall lead them.” It seems that they have found their “little child” leader in the persona of the young bartender from Queens, the self-proclaimed “boss” of the Democratic Party — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC). But, to where shall she lead them? To what shall she lead them? Interesting. You go, girl! Stay tuned.

GEORGE WHITEHOUSE

Storm Lake