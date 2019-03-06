Dance Squad night is last for Co Wabeke

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/06/2019 - 9:59am
Don’t miss Dance Squad Night Friday night, March 8 from 7-9 p.m. at the Storm Lake High School gym.
The father/daughter dance, ethnic dancers and a surprise finale by alumni are among this year’s attractions. And don’t forget the cake raffles. Coach Coleen Wabeke will be honored in her final year.
Tickets are $5 and activity tickets will not be accepted.
