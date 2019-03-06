Children’s stuffed animal workshop in Alta

Alta Community Library hosted a Children’s Stuffed Animal Workshop led by Sally Van Houten on Feb. 16.

During the workshop the children were given a seal to fill with fluff and love. Each child had to determine how snuggly their seal would feel. After the seals were stuffed the children were given a rainbow star to fill their seal with magical wishes by wishing on it. They then inserted the star inside their seal. When the seals were ready to be closed the children zipped up the closure.