BVU picks up four wins in Illinois

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/06/2019 - 10:27am
Buena Vista University’s first of two straight trips to the state of Illinois ended with a sweep for the second straight day as the Beavers rolled past Lakeland University 9-1 before notching a 4-1 victory over Concordia-Wisconsin to finish the day.
After the Muskies took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, BVU responded in a big way during the bottom half by scoring six times, including a two-run home run from Kate Lesmeister — the team’s first of the season — to make it a 3-1 game.
