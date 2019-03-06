BVU picks up four wins in Illinois

Buena Vista University’s first of two straight trips to the state of Illinois ended with a sweep for the second straight day as the Beavers rolled past Lakeland University 9-1 before notching a 4-1 victory over Concordia-Wisconsin to finish the day.

After the Muskies took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, BVU responded in a big way during the bottom half by scoring six times, including a two-run home run from Kate Lesmeister — the team’s first of the season — to make it a 3-1 game.