BVU makes season debut with pair of heartbreaking defeats

Buena Vista finally had a chance to get its 2019 season underway by playing an afternoon doubleheader at 17th-ranked Webster University, but the Gorlocks handed the Beavers a pair of heartbreaking defeats, winning in walk-off fashion in both games 4-1 in 10 innings and 3-2 last Friday in Sauget, Ill.

Buena Vista got on the scoreboard first in both games, but Webster, which is coming off a school-record 38 wins from a year ago, rallied in the later innings of both to tie things up and then to win. In the opener,