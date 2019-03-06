BVU Concert Band presents Winter Concert March 10

The BVU Concert Band, under the direction of Jerry Bertrand, assistant professor of music, presents its annual Winter Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10 in Schaller Memorial Chapel.

A nautical theme runs through the program, starting with a march, “The Naval Sea Cadet March” by Joseph Olivadoti.

W. Francis McBeth’s “Of Sailors and Whales,” a multi-movement work based on five scenes from Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick,” helps highlight the performance.