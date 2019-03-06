BVU Concert Band presents Winter Concert March 10

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/06/2019 - 9:57am
The BVU Concert Band, under the direction of Jerry Bertrand, assistant professor of music, presents its annual Winter Concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10 in Schaller Memorial Chapel.
A nautical theme runs through the program, starting with a march, “The Naval Sea Cadet March” by Joseph Olivadoti.
W. Francis McBeth’s “Of Sailors and Whales,” a multi-movement work based on five scenes from Herman Melville’s “Moby Dick,” helps highlight the performance.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.