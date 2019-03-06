Buena Vista wins three straight matches

It was a perfect weekend of tennis for Buena Vista as the Beavers went 3-0 after rolling to an 8-1 win over Knox College in the home opener on Sunday in the Lamberti Rec Center.

BVU began fast and never let up the entire way, sweeping all three doubles matches to set the tone. The No. 3 team of Kris Mintle and Aaron Mumm picked up an 8-3 victory to remain perfect on the year at 4-0.