Bucket brigade helps starving pheasants

The Buena Vista County Chapter of Pheasants Forever partnered with local ag businesses to provide a wagon-load of corn to help feed pheasants. With all the snow cover, pheasants are struggling to find food. Locals can stop by Ag Partners and fill buckets to spread corn out where pheasants have been seen looking for food. Special thanks to Ag Partners for donating the corn and Alta Implement for the use of the wagon. Left to right: Joey Ciechanowski, Adam Nielsen, Ross Frederiksen and Brian Burke.

