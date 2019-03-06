BOYS STATE BASKETBALL

AT DES MOINES

CLASS 1A

GAMES MONDAY

Grand View Christian 58, Council Bluffs St. Albert 51

Montezuma 78, Algona Garrigan 65

Remsen St. Mary’s 58, Clinton Prince of Peace 55

Alburnett 55, Sioux Central 54

GAMES TODAY

Grand View Christian (24-1) vs. Montezuma (22-1), 2 p.m.

Remsen St. Mary’s (20-6) vs. Alburnett (19-5), 3:45 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

