Back by popular demand... It’s Mollie B!

Squeezebox favorite returns for Santa’s Castle fundraiser

Tickets are available now! Squeezebox featuring Mollie B and her husband Ted Lange will return to Storm Lake in August for a fundraiser to support Santa’s Castle.

Mollie B, the RFD-TV star of “Mollie B Polka Party” came to town two years ago and raised a sled-load of money in a sell-out concert for the Castle.