Back by popular demand... It’s Mollie B!

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/06/2019 - 9:11am
Squeezebox favorite returns for Santa’s Castle fundraiser
Tickets are available now! Squeezebox featuring Mollie B and her husband Ted Lange will return to Storm Lake in August for a fundraiser to support Santa’s Castle.
Mollie B, the RFD-TV star of “Mollie B Polka Party” came to town two years ago and raised a sled-load of money in a sell-out concert for the Castle.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.