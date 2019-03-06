Area student ranks among top 2% at Iowa State University

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 03/06/2019 - 9:47am
The following area students are ranked among the top 2 percent of students in their college at Iowa State University.
Hannah Feilmeier, senior, college of design, college of human sciences, of Early. John Kofmehl, senior, ivy college of business, of Holstein. Thomas Demers, sophomore, college of agriculture and life sciences, of Storm Lake.
