Anderson named a ‘100 Great Iowa Nurse 2019’

Buena Vista Regional Medical Center is proud to announce Julie Anderson, director of same day surgery/endo, has been named a 100 Great Iowa Nurses for 2019. Each year the 100 Great Iowa Nurses program asks for patients and co-workers to nominate a nurse that goes above and beyond in their profession. After a review process, 100 nurses are honored at a ceremony in May.

