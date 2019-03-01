What’s Cooking

Dinner Date
Monday: Swedish meatballs, baked potato with sour cream, harvard beets and mixed fruit
Tuesday: Taco soup or white chili, tortilla chips, salad and applesauce Jell-O
Wedneday: Crunchy baked fish, tartar sauce, sweet potatoe, creamed peas, orange, banana, pineapple and tomato juice
Thursday: Scalloped potatoes and ham, broccoli, fruit compote and orange juice
Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, garden beans, cranberry pear crisp and tomato juice
