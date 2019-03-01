Surviving the Big Snow of ’19

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

We shouldn’t have been surprised by last weekend’s blizzard. It is, after all, time for the girls state basketball tournament.

You can always count on a snowstorm to kick off the girls basketball tournament, when half the people in Iowa are on the road trying to get to Des Moines.

Some are comparing this year’s blizzard to the epic snowstorm of 1975. My recollection is that ’75 was worse.

I was a writer and photographer for the newspaper here then, and the January storm that raged from Jan. 9-12 basically shut down Northwest Iowa — the whole Midwest, actually — for three days, with snow accumulations of two feet, compounded by winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour and wind chills of –20.

The effects weren’t confined to the Midwest, where 58 people died. The storm also spawned 45 deadly tornadoes throughout the Midwest and South that killed 12 more people.

Lakeside, which always seems to bear the brunt of storms, was buried in snow, and I took pictures of drifts on West Tenth Street, where Field of Dreams is now, that reached as high as 15 to 20 feet. Back then there was nothing on the north side of the road to slow down the wind or snow.

Good Samaritans in farmhouses across the Hawkeye State opened their doors to travelers who were stranded on the roads for days.

Cattle stranded out in the fields were big victims of the storm. Hundreds froze to death. It was so bad that the National Guard flew helicopters over the region dropping bales of hay for the cattle to eat. In those days cattle were a bigger industry in Iowa than they are today, especially in Buena Vista and Sac counties, and it was devastating for livestock producers.

After the storm died down, I was dispatched to cover Gov. Robert Ray, who flew up from Des Moines to near Sac City on a National Guard helicopter to survey the situation. I drove over to Sac City all right, where a lot of the state media had accompanied the governor, but on the way back, along Highway 20, the van I was driving went into the ditch. Highway 20 was covered with snow, the ditches were full of snow, and I couldn’t tell exactly where the edge of the road was until the van slipped in. No damage to me or the van, and a helpful farmer happened along with a tractor to pull me out.

We stayed home this weekend and the city snow plows started rolling through Cayuga Street late Sunday morning. But some travelers were stranded locally.

Joyce and Bill Smith, owners of Joyce’s Greenery south of the lake, had two cars get stuck near their home on county road M-43 a mile south of the airport Saturday night. Five stranded passengers spent the night as guests of the Smiths. The guests stayed until county plows cleared the road late Sunday afternoon. The Smiths get the Good Samaritan award for this storm.

When you’re out on the highway during a snowstorm, there’s no sight more heartwarming than a big orange truck up ahead with flashing lights. These snow plows are like beacons of hope so fools like me can make it home safely. A big thanks to the plow operators for the city, county and state who go out in the dark of night, during blizzards, to keep us moving.