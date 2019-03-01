Stranded in Early

Crystal Cudaback, president of the Early community group FOCUS, shared this account of the outpouring of help Early citizens gave to travelers who were stranded because of Saturday night’s blizzard.

FOCUS stands for “For Our Community United Support.”

Many travelers on Hwy 20/71 became stranded on Saturday night in the blizzard warning. Saturday night officers responded to many travelers stranded on Highway 20 and Highway 71. They dropped them to Casey’s in Early.