Story time and fun at Alta Library

The preschool classes come visit Alta Library each month for story time and a lesson on how to treat library books and how to check out.

The children start out singing and doing the actions to their opening song “It’s Time for Storytime,” followed by a story and do other fun activities that go along with the story.

The preschoolers are learning how to check out books and they get to take their board books back to their classrooms along with remembering how to hold the book while going back to the classroom.