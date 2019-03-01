Steven Britten

Steven Michael Britten, 34, a beloved son, brother, father, husband and friend passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

Steven was born on July 14, 1984 in Ames to Harold and Donna Britten. Steven graduated from Ames High School in 2001. After high school, he worked at Hickory Park and West Towne Pub before moving to Colorado Springs, Colo. where he studied and began working as an electrical lineman. Steven also started a side business in tree trimming and tree removal that he greatly enjoyed.

Steven and Kathleen Stuckel welcomed their beloved daughter, Avery Britten, born on Nov. 3, 2012. They married on Oct. 18, 2014. Steven and Kathleen moved back to Ames in 2016 where Steven began working for Boone Power.

Steven is preceded in death by his father, Harold Britten; and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Steven is survived by his daughter Avery Britten; wife Kathleen Britten (Stuckel); sister Alecia Mintle (Britten); mother Donna Hansen (Britten); and many other loving family members and friends.

Steven was a charismatic person with a smile that could light up a room. The world is a lesser place without him.

A memorial service will be held at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Storm Lake at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 1.