SIOUX CENTRAL MAKES HISTORY

Hunter Decker (11), Blake Cavanaugh (4) and members of the Sioux
Central basketball team display the state tournament qualifier banner
after beating Exira/EHK 80-69 on Tuesday night in Carroll.
Photo courtesy of Sioux Central Rebels Activities Photography
on Fri, 03/01/2019 - 11:14am
School qualifies for its first-ever state tournament in boys basketball
Rebels punch ticket by beating Exira/EHK 80-69 in Class 1A substate game
BY JAMIE KNAPP
When you have never been to the state tournament in boys basketball, what’s a few more days of waiting.
