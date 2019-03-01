Seiler Plumbing’s coffee klatch takes a break

Jerry calls it quits at 76: ‘We’ve been here a long damn time’

BY DOLORES CULLEN

Call it the end of an era, the second to the last day for Seiler Plumbing and Heating, proprietor Jerry Seiler’s 76th birthday or the “Grand Opening of Seiler’s Coffee Shop.”

That was just a joke. Almost everything can be made into a joke at the Seilers.