Seiler Plumbing’s coffee klatch takes a break

Jerry Seiler and his wife Barb with some of the “regulars,” left to right:
Howard Henson, Bryan Carlson, Dave Stanton, Denny Kessler, Dick
Altringer, Lane Carlson, Dale Wordekemper and Don Jackson.
on Fri, 03/01/2019 - 10:14am
on Fri, 03/01/2019 - 10:14am
Jerry calls it quits at 76: ‘We’ve been here a long damn time’
BY DOLORES CULLEN
Call it the end of an era, the second to the last day for Seiler Plumbing and Heating, proprietor Jerry Seiler’s 76th birthday or the “Grand Opening of Seiler’s Coffee Shop.”
That was just a joke. Almost everything can be made into a joke at the Seilers.
