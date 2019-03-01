Riders in the storm stranded along Highway 71

Buena Vista County Sheriffs Office took pictures of the semis that went off the road Saturday during the weekend blizzard. Above, a semi went into the ditch and flipped on its side along Hwy 71 near the intersection of 650th Street (Seilers corner). The driver and his dog were trapped in the cab. Here firefighters help him out. Below: This Tyson truck went in on Hwy 71 in the south ditch near the Raccoon River Saturday. As of Thursday morning it was still there.

