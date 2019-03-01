Rebels earn bid to state tourney

The Sioux Central Rebel basketball team is going to state for the first time in school history. Here Assistant Coach Adam Ehlers congratulates Blake Cavanaugh after Tuesday’s victory over Exira/EHK in Carroll. On the left are Ben Hargens and Prestan Samson. They face Alburnett on Monday at 2:45 p.m. in the opening round at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Photo courtesy Sioux Central Rebels Activities Photography

