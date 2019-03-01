Pot robbery suspect has until Monday to show in BV County

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/01/2019 - 10:27am
$20k on the line
BY TOM CULLEN
St. Louis, Mo., resident Jerome Roberts has until Monday to surrender himself to county authorities or his bondsman if he doesn’t want the court to forfeit a $20,000 bond that was posted for him.
County Attorney Paul Allen is expected to argue for the forfeiture on Monday if Roberts, 20, doesn’t show up to BV County District Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
