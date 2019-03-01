Police Reports

Girl tries to start fights at game

Police arrested a Storm Lake High School student for attempting to start fights at the high school basketball game.

At 8:37 p.m. Thursday, police were advised of a student causing a disturbance at the high school basketball game.

School officials alleged a 16-year-old female allegedly attempting to start fights. She was told to leave, but she refused.

Police attempted to arrest the juvenile, but she resisted. She was subdued and transported to the police station.