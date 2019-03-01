Partner Painting at Alta Library

The Alta Community Library hosted a free kids and adults painting class led by local art teacher, Katie Wenell, from Albert City, on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Katie showed the children how to paint their snowman pictures in steps (background color, scarf, dots on the scarf, snowman head with cheeks, mouth and carrot nose; and then how to highlight the snowman). After all that was finished, they added snowflakes to their painting.

The adults painted a larger, more detailed snowman scene. Katie also instructed them on how to paint their picture in steps.