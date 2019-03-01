Low painting bid aids BV snow budget

BY TOM CULLEN

The Buena Vista County Board of Supervisors approved a $163,046 contract for line painting, less than half what Engineer Bret Wilkinson budgeted for the project.

Wilkinson said the savings, around $140,000, will be dedicated to a deficit in this year’s snow maintenance budget, which he anticipates will be 10% over budget. Wilkinson said his snow removal budget is around $300,000 and he’s already spent nearly that much.