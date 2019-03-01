Keep your dog cozy and safe as the temperatures drop

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
PAW PRINTS
BY PAULINE LARSEN
Winter has definitely arrived, and it is extremely cold this year in Iowa with snow already piled high in many places. Even though we enjoy looking at the “Winter Wonderland,” this season of freezing temperatures and numbing wetness poses many dangers for our four-footed companions.
Please follow some common sense rules to help your pets remain happy and healthy during these cold months.
