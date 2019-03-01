Jack Link’s expansion adding 20 new jobs

Jack Link’s facility in Laurens is receiving substantial updates to accommodate packaging of Jack Link’s Protein Snacks new refrigerated line Jack Link’s Cold Crafted.

It is estimated the expansion will add about 20 new jobs to the Laurens plant.

Launched in 2018, Jack Link’s Cold Crafted brings two Wisconsin delicacies together — smoked meats and cheese.

Jack Link’s Cold Crafted is available in the refrigerator aisle and the fresh snacking area of convenience stores.