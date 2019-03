Feb. 28: Liam Schneider turned one. He is the son of Aaron and Mandi Schneider of Le Mars. Grandparents are Bill and Karen Steffen of Storm Lake, Reta and Milo Deeds of Correctionville and Bruce and Roseanne Lennon of Akron.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.