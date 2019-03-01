Gymnastics teams finish out regular season with pair of competitions

The GK Storm gymnastics teams finished out their regular season by competing in two final meets.

Team members traveled to Cedar Rapids Feb. 15-17 to compete in the Winter Wonderland Invitational. Then they braved the winter weather Feb. 22-24 to compete in the Mardi Gras Invitational at Urbandale.

Winter Wonderland Invitational

GK Storm had six gymnasts who competed — three at Silver level, two in Gold and one in Platinum. Gold gymnast Taylor Robertson was the vault champion in her age group with a score of 9.300.