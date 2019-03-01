Gymnastics teams finish out regular season with pair of competitions

Members of the GK Storm Gold team who competed in the Winter

Wonderland Invitational at Cedar Rapids.

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Fri, 03/01/2019 - 11:09am

The GK Storm gymnastics teams finished out their regular season by competing in two final meets.

Team members traveled to Cedar Rapids Feb. 15-17 to compete in the Winter Wonderland Invitational. Then they braved the winter weather Feb. 22-24 to compete in the Mardi Gras Invitational at Urbandale.

Winter Wonderland Invitational

GK Storm had six gymnasts who competed — three at Silver level, two in Gold and one in Platinum. Gold gymnast Taylor Robertson was the vault champion in her age group with a score of 9.300. 

