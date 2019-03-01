GIRLS SCORES/PAIRINGS

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
AT DES MOINES
CLASS 1A
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Newell-Fonda 69, Springville 39
Bellevue Marquette 62, Clarksville 49
West Hancock 67, North Mahaska 54
Montezuma 59, CAM (Anita) 45
GAMES TODAY
Newell-Fonda (25-0) vs. Bellevue Marquette (22-2), 1:30 p.m.
West Hancock (24-1) vs. Montezuma (22-2), 3:15 p.m.
GAME SATURDAY
