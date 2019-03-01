GIRLS SCORES/PAIRINGS

AT DES MOINES

CLASS 1A

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Newell-Fonda 69, Springville 39

Bellevue Marquette 62, Clarksville 49

West Hancock 67, North Mahaska 54

Montezuma 59, CAM (Anita) 45

GAMES TODAY

Newell-Fonda (25-0) vs. Bellevue Marquette (22-2), 1:30 p.m.

West Hancock (24-1) vs. Montezuma (22-2), 3:15 p.m.

GAME SATURDAY

