Getting close to an icon

BY DOLORES CULLEN

Storm Lake native and St. Mary’s 2003 graduate Ashley (Hammen) Hoff hobnobbed with none other than actress Glenn Close Saturday Feb. 23, at a party the night before the Oscars. At least she had her picture taken with her.

Ashley attended the party in Close’s honor at the Giorgio Armani boutique in Beverly Hills.

According to an article in the Los Angeles Times, “The Academy Award contender for ‘The Wife’ greeted admirer after admirer with consummate grace.”