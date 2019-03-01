BVU science and business students honored

BVU science and business students honored

clare@stormlake.com's picture
Submitted by clare@stormlake.com on Fri, 03/01/2019 - 10:23am

Eighteen Buena Vista University students have been honored with The Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement award.  Nine business students and nine science students received these awards, which extend to $5,000.

Harold Siebens established two $750,000 endowments that these awards were made from. These endowments were created to annually reward pre-qualified, academically excelling business and science students attending BVU.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.