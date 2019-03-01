BVU science and business students honored

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Fri, 03/01/2019 - 10:23am
Eighteen Buena Vista University students have been honored with The Clifford A. Rae Academic Achievement award. Nine business students and nine science students received these awards, which extend to $5,000.
Harold Siebens established two $750,000 endowments that these awards were made from. These endowments were created to annually reward pre-qualified, academically excelling business and science students attending BVU.
