BOYS STATE PAIRINGS

AT DES MOINES

CLASS 1A

GAMES MONDAY

Grand View Christian (23-1) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (12-13), 9:30 a.m.

Montezuma (21-1) vs. Algona Garrigan (19-6), 11:15 a.m.

Clinton Prince of Peace (20-3) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (19-6), 1 p.m.

Sioux Central (22-2) vs. Alburnett (18-5), 2:45 p.m.

CLASS 2A

GAMES MONDAY

Boyden-Hull (22-2) vs. Iowa City Regina (20-2), 4:30 p.m.

