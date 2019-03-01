BOYS STATE PAIRINGS

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
AT DES MOINES
CLASS 1A
GAMES MONDAY
Grand View Christian (23-1) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (12-13), 9:30 a.m.
Montezuma (21-1) vs. Algona Garrigan (19-6), 11:15 a.m.
Clinton Prince of Peace (20-3) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (19-6), 1 p.m.
Sioux Central (22-2) vs. Alburnett (18-5), 2:45 p.m.
CLASS 2A
GAMES MONDAY
Boyden-Hull (22-2) vs. Iowa City Regina (20-2), 4:30 p.m.
