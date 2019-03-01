Big Fish Ice Challenge Saturday

Gone Fish’n’s Annual Big Fish Ice Challenge happens this Saturday, March 2 from 1-7 p.m.

Participants will compete for the single biggest fish in each of the following species classes: walleye, perch, crappie, catfish and white bass.

Winners will be determined by length. If a tie exists, the weight of the fish will break the tie.

Payout will go to first and second places in each class. Payout will be 80% and will be a combination of cash and prizes.

Entry fee is $30 for 16 and older; $15 for 15 and under.

Weigh-in takes place at 7 p.m. sharp.