Betty Archer, 86, of Schaller died on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society in Newell.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial was in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Storm Lake. A memorial fund has been established in Betty’s name.

Betty Lou Archer, the daughter of Elmer and Virginia (Lake) Pewsey, was born on Feb. 23, 1932 in Storm Lake.

Betty grew up in the Truesdale area where she attended grade school and high school. She graduated from Truesdale High School in 1949. After high school, Betty took nursing classes and then met Evans Archer.

Betty was united in marriage to Evans Archer on Dec. 29, 1951 in Sioux Rapids. The couple was blessed with six children: Catherine, Douglas, Richard, David, Gary and Steve. Evans died on Nov. 10, 1969.

On May 5, 1970, Betty was united in marriage to William “Bill” Archer in Luverne, Minn. The couple was blessed with one daughter, Ann.

In her free time, Betty loved gardening, knitting and embroidery. She also enjoyed playing cards, bowling and going on trips to the casino.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Catherine (Timothy) Bloom of Cherokee; Douglas (Sue Zemke) Archer of Newell; Richard (Rhonda) Archer of Bricelyn, Minn.; David (Joy) Archer of Lakeside; Gary Archer of Schaller; Steve Archer of Cedar Falls; Ann (Barry) Shumate of Dow City; brother, Robert Pewsey of Pomeroy; sister, Becky Ranck of Cedar Rapids; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and extended family and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Evans Archer and William “Bill” Archer.