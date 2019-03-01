All wrong on Trump and immigration

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I read with interest your article “Help wanted: Rural America is badly in need of immigrants.” It appeared in our local newspaper, the Cleveland Plain Dealer, but I understand it was written for the Washington Post. Current ownership has run the Plain Dealer so badly that it can’t afford to do anything but re-publish articles from the Washington Post, the New York Times and the Associated Press dealing with matters of national interest.

Since I am used to the vitriolic bias of the Washington Post against President Trump, it didn’t surprise me when your article led with the statement: “President Donald Trump argues that keeping immigrants and refugees out of our country is a matter of vital national security.” If the Washington Post’s “Fact Checker” were to rate the validity of that statement it should give it a three Pinocchios (of course it never will because it endorses anything that is anti-Trump).

I have never heard President Trump say that he wants to keep immigrants out of this country. As I understand it he wants to halt illegal immigration, not legal immigration, a distinction that I think most Americans would agree with. Apparently neither you nor most in your area, however, agree with that distinction.

The fact is I have heard President Trump speak many times about the need to promote legal immigration to meet the specialized needs of domestic industries.

With respect to refugees, I have never heard President Trump speak against them. What he seeks, as you well should know, is a regularized and expanded procedure for processing those seeking asylum instead of allowing them to flood the country with bogus claims.

The truth, in my opinion, is that the Washington Post will publish anything that smacks of Anti-Trumpism. Your article supports its game plan.

Rather than have this an entirely negative vibe, I want you to know that I grew up on a farm in Marshall County, Iowa and my farm roots grow deep. I come from at least four generations of farmers and I have actively worked a farm on which we live for the past 15 years. I fully understand the need to have good labor and I have read about the programs in your area to focus on vocational skills, something I have agreed with for years. While I left the farm and became a lawyer, it is my opinion that what we don’t need are more college graduates. It is obvious that not everyone is inclined in that direction. One of my son-in-laws is a union plumber. He can do anything and is more informed about world affairs than any of our other children and their spouses. But the problem is that this country promotes college degrees instead of promoting the vocational skills that we all need.

Finally, congratulations on the Pulitzer Prize. That is an outstanding achievement of which you should be very proud. I would only say: Get your facts straight and stay away from broad statements because truth is more nuanced.

HAL D. COOPER

Austinburg, Ohio