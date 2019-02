Unlike our typical March weather, AccuWeather this year forecasts a mid-March with temperatures in the mid-40’s and snow limited to occasional flurries. As further proof that spring is coming, Touch of Broadway will be performing at the Fonda Arts Center on Sunday, March 17 at 3 p.m.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here. To subscribe, please follow this link.