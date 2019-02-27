Student MOVE to host Glass Slipper Shop

Submitted by clare@stormlake.com
on Wed, 02/27/2019 - 10:27am
Buena Vista University's student organization, Student MOVE (Mobilizing Outreach and Volunteer Efforts), hosts the annual Glass Slipper Shop on the BVU campus.
The Glass Slipper Shop gives community members the opportunity to purchase new and gently used formal dresses at a lower cost. Proceeds go to Centers Against Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault in Storm Lake to benefit those in need.
