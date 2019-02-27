STORM LAKE SOCKED BY FOOT OF SNOW, WIND

A semi and three cars remained in the ditch near Lake Creek Monday
after veering off the road Saturday night. Rain Saturday afternoon
formed a stubborn layer of ice under the snow. Seventy-five tons
of salt and sand were spread.
on Wed, 02/27/2019 - 10:00am
Even the snow plows get stuck
Sheriff frustrated by motorists venturing out
BY TOM CULLEN
Scott Bonebrake knew he was in trouble when his snow plow got stuck near Tenth and Vestal Street Saturday night.
