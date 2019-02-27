SL seventh grade girls defeat Spencer

The Storm Lake seventh grade girls basketball team played at Spencer last Tuesday.

The “A” team won 31-14. Nyalang Yak led the way with 10 points. Taylor Ripke added eight points, Nyakutie Chotper six, Jasmine Ioanis three, and Megan Courtright and Maryjane Isaac two points apiece.

The “B” team won 14-6. Shannon Henry tallied nine points. Nancy Thao had three and Nyabiey Dak two.