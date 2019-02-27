Sioux Central uses stifling defense to win district final over Newell-Fonda

Rebels hold Mustangs to 30 percent shooting from field in 54-44 win

Sioux Central used some high-energy defense at the start to help it advance on to the next round.

The Rebels held Newell-Fonda to only seven points in the first quarter to build a sizeable lead and then limited the Mustangs to six points in the third quarter to take control as they won a Class 1A district final game 54-44 last Thursday night at Sac City.