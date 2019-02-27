Rough finish last year motivating this year’s BVU softball team

Playing softball in the American Rivers Conference is no easy task. With at least three teams perennially ranked in the Top 25 of Division III, it’s a battle each and every game.

Buena Vista has won at least 20 games in three straight seasons, including 21 victories a year ago which is the program’s highest total since going 22-13 in 2001. Despite its strong 2018 campaign, the Beavers missed out on the conference tournament by one game, snapping a streak of six straight seasons qualifying for the event.